And the secret behind Cameron Diaz’s radiating skin is…

Melbourne, May 14: Cameron Diaz does give women half her age a run for their money in the good- skin and body stakes.

According to the 43-year-old actress, the secret behind her radiating good health is her five-minute cardio workout, which she says is better than a long run, reportsNews.com.au.

While filming an interview, Diaz took the opportunity to sing the praises of her five-minute workout and said, “It’s the best thing you can do.”

According to ‘The Other Woman’ actress, sweat is one of the key indicators to measure the effectiveness of cardio workout.

“Some people can get on the cardio machine and go for two hours at the same pace – it’s the same sweat, just a nice little glisten,” she said.

According to the actor, the key is the quick short bursts of cardio.

“Do that five times and you are bursting with sweat … That cardio only takes five minutes,” Diaz added.