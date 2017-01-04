Secular forces will have to unite if BJP has to be defeated in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow, January 4: The Congress Party on Wednesday opined that the secular forces will have to unite if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has to be defeated in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

“Obviously there is pressure on us (Congress). There might be pressure on Samajwadi Party as well. There is pressure on secular parties. If BJP has to be defeated then all the secular forces will have to come together. The Congress has always been of the opinion to work together with all the secular forces and fight,” said Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad while addressing the media here.

Commenting on the speculations of the Congress entering into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party, Azad said it would be seen what is to be done once Uttar Pradesh’s ruling party’s internal conflicts are resolved.

“The Samajwadi Party is witnessing an internal dispute which it is trying to resolve. Neither do we want to take advantage of the conflict going on within the Samajwadi Party nor become a reason for it. Once, it is cleared then only any further decision will be taken. Presently, we will be moving forward with our Screening Committee of 403 members,” he said.

The Election Commission earlier in the day announced seven-phase polling for 403 assembly constituencies in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, two-phase polling in Manipur and one-phase polling each in the states of Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa respectively.

As per the announcement, the first-phase of polling for 73 assembly constituencies covering 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 11. (ANI)