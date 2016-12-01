Securities beefed up at Taj Mahal, Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi shrines

Lucknow, Dec 1 : Security at Taj Mahal in Agra and religious shrines in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura would be strengthened further, an Uttar Pradesh official said on Thursday.

The state government has sought a detailed report in this regard from senior officers within 15 days, while directives have also been issued to seek experts’ service and use modern techniques to strengthen security networks, the official added while informing that senior officers of the Central Reserve Police Force would also be consulted.

Modern control rooms, separate surveillance rooms, a CCTV network, digital TV and other apparatus would be set up in all these districts for foolproof security of religious places, while directives have also been issued to deploy security personnel in adequate numbers there.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary, Home, Debashish Panda to review security arrangements at these sites.

Stressing that no laxity would be tolerated, he also directed CCTV footage be reviewed regularly to identify suspicious persons, as well as extensive checking of people entering these places.

For better monitoring of the places of religious importance, more CCTVs would be installed at new strategic points, he said, advising officers concerned to install more watch towers near sensitive localities in these cities.

He also instructed them to keep a tab on the movement of people entering the Taj Mahal.

–IANS