Security beefed up in Srinagar after Separatists call for protest

Srinagar, March 31: Heavy deployment of security forces are made in Srinagar and other parts of Jammu And Kashmir on Friday, to prevent separatist-called protests. According to police officials, deployments of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been maintaining in certain sensitive places to prevent any action of violence in the name of protests.

A senior police officer said, “no curfew has been imposed anywhere in the valley. But adequate security deployments have been made for the day so as to prevent any unlawful happenings.” Reportedly, the separatists have called for a protests move after the congregational prayers on Friday.

The separatists have been called to stage protests against the killing of three civilians in the encounter with security forces in Budgam district on 28th March, Tuesday.

According to reliable sources, the authorities have placed senior separatist leaders, Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq under house arrest in Srinagar. Meanwhile, Muhammad Yasin Malik has been lodged in the central prison.

No unfavourable incident was reported till afternoon from anywhere in the Kashmir Valley amid tight security.