Security cover to Former CM Jayalalitha’s poes garden house withdrawn ; Private security personnel providing security now

December 26, 2016 | By :
Income Tax Department raids Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden Residence Vedanilayam, seizes computers, pen drives.

Chennai, Dec 26: Security cover to Former Chief Minister Jayalalitha’s poes garden house withdrawn. Now  Private security personnel providing security for Poes Garden and it’s current resident Sasikala Natarajan.

On Saturday Leader of the Opposition of Tamil Nadu M.K.Stalin  warned the state government he would take legal recourse if the 240 police personnel deployed at former Chief Minister, late J.Jayalalithaa’s residence are not withdrawn and redeployed.

Stalin said currently there is no constitutional authority or any central government approved official under high security category residing at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa and it is really demeaning for police personnel to be deployed there at public expense.

Noting that there are 19,157 vacancies needed to be filled up by the Tamil Nadu Police, Stalin, also the DMK Treasurer, urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam to redeploy these police personnel at appropriate locations.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
Income Tax Department seizes secret letter on Tamil Nadu gutka scam from Sasikala’s room in Poes Garden
J Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment
Panel probing Jayalalithaa’s death summons Sasikala, Apollo hospitals Chairman
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
DMK to move EC over release of Jayalalithaa hospital video
Top