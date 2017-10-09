Security forces kill Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist leader Khalid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladoora area

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist group leader, Khalid has been killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ladoora area.

Khalid’s was the operational head of the terrorist outfit in the Valley. A gun battle was started as the Jaish -e-Mohammed attacked a security convoy on Monday morning.

#Baramulla terrorist attack: #Visual of Jaish-e-Mohammed Operational Head Khalid killed by security forces in Ladoora, Jammu and Kashmir pic.twitter.com/GKwNp1WSRA — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2017

Reportedly, Khalid was shot by the security forces during the exchange of fire between him and the security forces.

He had helped around 12 terrorists to infiltrate into India. Terrorists had killed an Army officer, during early hours on Monday, in Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army officer who was killed in Drung village was identified as Raj Kumar, Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) The security forces launched an operation after Sunday midnight.