Security personnel at Bombay House beat photographers, trying to click pictures of ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry

Mumbai, November 4: A scuffle broke out between security personnel at Bombay House and photographers trying to click pictures of ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, injuring one of them, ahead of the board meeting of Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd in Mumbai.

As soon as Mistry, who is the Chairman of IHCL, arrived at the Tata group headquarters to chair a board meeting to consider quarterly financial performance of the company, photographers went beyond the cordoned off area to click his pictures.

In a bid to control the situation, the security personnel roughed up the photographers, injuring one belonging to the Times of India and damaging his equipment, in the process. Cameras belonging to lens men of mid-day and Hindustan Times were also damaged.

Later on the situation was brought under control with the intervention of police from Mata Ramabai Police station. Four security guards and three photographers have been taken for medical check-up.

Soon after the scuffle, the Mumbai Press Club issued a statement condemning the attack.

It said in the statement, “The Mumbai Press Club strongly condemns brutal attack on news photographers at Tata House, Fort, Mumbai, and demands immediate arrest of security personnel of Tata House, who were involved in a shameful act of violence against the professionals from various media houses who were performing their duty on Friday (November 4, 2016) afternoon.

“We understand that at least three photographers have sustained serious injuries and they are being treated at a government hospital.

“The Mumbai Press Club does not expect a corporate house like Tatas to indulge in violent practices against media persons, and demands explanation from the corporate authorities who allowed security personnel to take this extreme step.

“The Mumbai Press Club extends its full support to the affected colleagues and their families. We will declare anytime soon the next course of action that needs to be taken for seeking justice in this matter.

“We have also expressed our serious concerns to the states political leadership and city police top brass, and expect them to deliver justice.”

This picture was tweeted by ABP News.