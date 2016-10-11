Security tightened because of bomb threat in Bangkok

Bangkok,Oct11:Security has been stepped up in the Thai capital and nearby provinces following an intelligence report of possible bomb attacks by the end of this month, senior police officials said.There was some information that pointed to a possibility that a group may try to stage car-bomb attacks in Bangkok and its suburbs between October 25 and 30 with targets at airports, parking spaces and department stores, deputy police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said in Bangkok on Monday after chairing an urgent meeting with police for two hours.

The meeting was held after Srivara met with with Australian Ambassador to Thailand Paul Robilliard and Paul Foley PSM, Australia’s Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism based in Canberra.

The envoys asked about information on Thailand’s counter-terrorism plans, Srivara said.

Noting that it was not unusual for this kind of report to occur, he said it could happen in many places in the world.

“I have already instructed police in all areas to increase screening and searching of suspicious vehicles which is in line with the anti-terrorism plans,” he was quoted by Nation as saying.

The increased security will focus on tourist attractions, embassies, symbolic venues and vulnerable places.

He added that security authorities had been ordered to keep a close watch on many groups of people in the restive Southern Thailand, including foreigners, as the month marks several anniversaries relating to the ongoing violence.