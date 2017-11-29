Security tightens in Gujarat as two BJP leaders in Lashkar-e-Taiba hit list

New Delhi, November 29: In the wake of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the security was tightened in the state.

Reportedly, the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist – identified as Abdul Naeem Sheikh who was arrested from Lucknow was targetting the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

He was also suspected to have had two senior BJP leaders as his targets ahead of the elections next month.

While the defence has been tightened in the state, sources report that intelligence agencies had ‘significant knowledge’ about Naeem Sheikh being in contact with the terrorists in Lahore.

They were having two senior BJP politicians on their hit list. Reportedly he visited Kashmir where he had conducted a recce mission including some essential installations, including Army camps and power projects.

Also, it is suspected that the help of a sleeper cell may have been used to target Gujarat for creating panic either before or while the election process goes on. The terrorist, along with his helping hands were reportedly getting regular guidance from LeT handlers from Pakistan.

Naeem Sheikh is an accused in the 2006 Aurangabad Arms Haul case. he hails from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad.

Earlier, he had escaped from Chattisgarh in 2014. He is suspected to be hiding in Bangladesh.

During last month, it was informed that Pakistan’s infamous detective agency, the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) may target Gujarat before the elections in Gujarat. Unique identification devices and documents caught by the Pakistani Coastguard authorities, from four Indian fishermen early October, it is feared, may be abused as ISI ventures to promote terror trappings from its soil to carry out 26/11-like terror attacks.

Earlier in October, the Gujarat ATS have arrested two suspected ISIS militants in Surat.