Securitymen kill three in Odisha during anti-Maoist operation

Kandhamal July 9:At least three persons have been killed by security personnel engaged in anti­Maoist combing operation in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The incident, in which some innocent villagers were said to have been killed, occurred at Kurtumgarh village under Tumudibandha block of the communally-sensitive and tribal-dominated Kandhamal.

Kandhamal district Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra told The Hindu over phone that “about three to four persons have been killed during an exchange of fire”.

“The details of the incident were awaited since the agitated villagers have gheraoed the team of security personnel,” said Mr. Mishra.

The team that was unable to return from the remote village comprised 30 armed policemen.

Unconfirmed sources, however, said that actually six persons, including a five­year-old­child, were killed during the police operation during the night.

“All the six persons who have been killed were innocent villagers, and there was no exchange of fire,” alleged Rabi Das, human rights activist and journalist.

“Police can’t shoot anyone like this,” he added.

Those who were in­charge of the operation, including the Kandhamal SP, should be placed under suspension and a judicial inquiry be ordered into the incident, Mr. Das demanded.