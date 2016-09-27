See how Pakistani news papers portray Indian Prime Minister’s meeting over Indus Waters 

Pakistan, September 27: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj won accolades and appreciation in India for the fiery speech she delivered at United Nations General Assembly on Monday. Leaders across the party lines and also the Indian media lauded her for sending a clear message to neighboring Pakistan that it cannot continue with its policy of supporting terrorism and also reiterating India’s stand on Kashmir.

However, media in India and Pakistan has been reporting the incidents and exchanges between both the countries since the killing of Burhan Wani and escalation of tension in Kashmir, in a rather contrasting manner.

If we look at how Pakistan dailies covered Sushma Swaraj’s UNGA address on Monday, it is found that most of them decided to not give it enough attention as PMNarendra Modi’s review meeting on Indus Waters Treaty made headlines on front pages of most newspapers.

Apart from that, General Raheel Shareef’s statement in which he claimed that India’s intelligence agency was involved in ‘spilling blood of innocent citizens’ also grabbed space.

India’s move to take Indus Waters Treaty – brokered by World Bank – in consideration seems to have created ripples in Pakistan. Here is how the Pakistani media covered it:

The Express Tribune targeted PM Narendra Modi and his attempts to pressurize Islamabad post Uri attack and said: “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reaction post-Uri assault has been full of flip flops. Now he is threatening to undo the only achievement that has withstood periods of tensions and conflict between the two arch foes.”

“Modi’s threat to run Pakistani rivers dry shows his utter desperation and naivety,” it added.

The Pakistan Observer stressed on the fact that Indus Waters Treaty could not be altered with or scrapped by any one nation unilaterally. “The Indus Waters Treaty signed between Pakistan and India and brokered by World Bank in 1960 is a sacred document and India cannot even change comma, full stop and hyphen unilaterally as big economies are guarantors of treaty,” it said.

The paper also gave ample space to General Raheel’s statement on RAW, running it as second lead on the front page of newspaper.

Dawn news, one of the most popular newspapers in Pakistan, however decided to give more importance to the joint session of Parliament sought by Pakistan to discuss ties with India. With respect to Indus Waters Treaty, Dawn said that India had decided to suspend talks with Pakistan. However, it is to be noted that there is no such confirmation from India’s side.

The Daily Times ran General Raheel Shareef’s statement as a lead story in Tuesday’s newspaper. “Lashing out at the Indian government for backing atrocities in Held Kashmir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif on Monday said that the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of the Indian army was spilling the blood of innocent people through an indirect strategy,” the newspapers report read.

However, Sushma Swaraj’s statement in UNGA also received attention in Daily Times as it ran a story on front page with the headline ‘India suggests Pakistan to ‘abandon Kashmir dream’.

