See naked actor on screen if you vote for Hillary Clinton

LA,Sept23:One of the biggest presidential elections are due in America this November and both Republicans and Democrats are leaving no stone unturned to collect the votes. While Donald Trump has shown significant majority in many states, Hillary Clinton continues to be the Hollywood’s favourite right now.

In order to aware people about voting and making their vote count, Hollywood A listers have team up to covey a message. Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and other ‘ton of famous people’ appeal to people to make a right decision on November 8.

In an effort to incentivize voters to head to the polls this November, Mark Ruffalo has agreed to go “Full Markie” (a.k.a. get naked) in his next movie if anyone besides Donald Trump is elected president. Of course, Ruffalo’s fans were instantly on board. And now Hillary Clintonherself is approving the actor’s nudity pledge! The Democratic nominee tells PEOPLE, “For the record, I was planning to vote anyway. That said, Mark’s a true patriot, I’m sure he won’t let America down.”

This witty assemble of Hollywood actors end the entire ‘dump the Trump’ rant with a re’mark’able incentive. A naked Mark Ruffalo in a movie. Yes! that’s the deal, elect the right person and help Mark be naked in his next film.

Twenty-seven celebrities in the video, including Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders and Don Cheadle from Whedon’s Avengers films, as well as Neil Patrick Harris, Jesse Williams, Julianne Moore, Keegan-Michael Key and a mustachioed James Franco. Stanley Tucci and Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr both implore you to register.

Time to register America, as rest of the world wait for Mark’s next movie