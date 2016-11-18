See Salman Khan in wedding attire dancing in Sania Mirza’s sister’s wedding

Hyderabad,Nov18:Today is November 18, the day Salman Khan announced that he would be getting married. If you are nonplussed by this, let us jog your memory a little: It was July and Sania Mirza was launching her autobiography, Ace Against Odds. Sania had asked Salman, “Everyone wants to know when are you getting married?” Salman had replied that he will tie the knot on November 18.

So, today’s the day. But before the Sultan actor’s female fans lose hope, let us clear the air — Salman is footlose and fancy-free and we don’t see any chance of him hitching anytime soon.

#Totaldhamaaka anamakbarkisangeet @mirzasaniar killer performance A photo posted by Eshaa Amiin (@eshaamiin1) on Nov 16, 2016 at 11:46pm PST

The day is still important for the actor and his family. For the uninitiated, November 18 is the date when Salman’s father Salim Khan married his mother Salma and kid sister Arpita Khan too tied the knot two years back on the same date.

Talking about the important date, Salman had said then, “Yes. 18th November. Yeh 18th November, yeh kuch bees pachees November se chal raha hai. Lekin pata nahi kaunse saal main hoga. Lekin hoga. (This 18th November has been going on for the last 20-25 Novembers. I don’t know which year it will happen but it will happen).”

But while we wait for that all-important November 18, we have got the next best thing for you — Salman dancing at the wedding of Sania Mirza’s sister, Anam.

It seems Salman will be attending a wedding today, only it won’t be his own. Anam Mirza is tying the knot today and Salman having fun at the pre-wedding events is already all over social media.

While Sania Mirza was launching her autobiography, Ace Against Odds. Sania had asked Salman, “Everyone wants to know when are you getting married?

Anam will not wear a high-end couture creation for her nikah, reveals her mother and adds: “She will wear a silk saree with pure gold zari that I had worn for my wedding and will team it up with a diamond choker. Even Sania had worn the same saree because there is a sentimental value attached with this particular piece. For the reception in the evening, Anam will wear the inimitable Hyderabadi khada dupatta with lachcha haar. Sania and I haven’t finalised our dresses yet, but at least for the wedding and reception, I will have to wear a saree because tradition demands it.”