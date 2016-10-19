See how Sania Mirza takes down former cricket Sanjay Manjrekar for trolling her on Twitter about her WTA ranking

NewDelhi,Oct19:Sania Mirza is surely over the moon after celebrating 80 weeks at the No. 1 WTA ranking. Not many Indians get to enjoy a world No 1 ranking for so long in any sport across disciplines. So she is definitely special and one of India’s most dominant female athletes in the last couple of years.

Sania Mirza Hits 80 Consecutive Weeks At World No.1

However, those who don’t follow tennis diligently need to get some clarity over the basics that she is number one in the world in the doubles category and not singles. One of those people are Sanjay Manjrekar, a former India batsman and popular cricket commentator.

When Sania posted that she’s celebrating 80 weeks at the top, Manjrekar replied back seeking some clarity over her ranking status. And then Sania hit back with a direct reality check…


However, Manjrekar, the gentleman he is behind the mic, humbly accepted his mistake and went on the backfoot when Sania clarified to him the details with a WTA article.

“Sania Mirza celebrates her 80th consecutive week as the doubles World No.1 this week. Mirza became the first Indian woman to hold the No.1 ranking last season after winning the Volvo Car Open in Charleston with her former partner Martina Hingis.”

