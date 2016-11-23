See Sunny Leone as Basanti from Sholay in BiggBoss10

Mumbai,Nov23:The latest task ‘Viral video war’ is bringing out the best in contestants. They are not only performing as a team, forgetting their difference, but are also leaving no stone unturned to entertain us all. Sunny Leone enters the house to announce her final decision on the nomination task ‘Viral video war’. Putting an end to this serious war, Sunny also makes one viral video with the contestants.

Recreating the famous scene from the movie Sholay, the men of the house join her making the evening memorable. While Maveer became Jai, Manu was Veeru, Om Swami was Gabbar, Gaurav was Thakur and Sunny Leone herself became Basanti. Dancing on the famous song ‘Mai Naachunge’, Sunny Leone also took dancing lessons from the ladies of the house.

Making a 2016 version of this historical scene, Sunny Leone leaves the contestants with a smile on their faces.