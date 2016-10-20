‘It seems that some students go to JNU not for studying, but for doing politics only’ Saying Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Oct 20: Reacting to the cornering of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and other officials by the varsity students protesting over a missing student Najeeb Ahmad, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said “It seems that some students go to JNU not for studying, but for doing politics only.”

“It is very wrong to confine the vice-chancellor and other officials of the university. JNU is a big institution. Students should concentrate on studies. They should carry all their activities within the frameworks of law and order,” Rijiju told reporters. “I have spoken to Rajnath Singh about the incident,” he added.

Vice Chancellor Kumar in the meanwhile has issued an ultimatum to students to let the administration work and said that he is determined to conduct the scheduled academic council, the highest policy making body, meeting at 2.30 p m on Thursday at a different venue.The top brass of JNU, including the VC, rectors and chief proctor have been “illegally confined” in the building for over 22 hours now. Kumar said that if they are stopped from performing their duty (attending the AC meeting) “law will take its own course.”

“We have been confined illegally in the administration building since 2.30pm yesterday (Wednesday). We had a series of meeting with the students explaining the number of steps that we have taken in search of the missing student. However the students are very adamant and not letting us go out of this building. They said they have several demands and the administration has to concede those,” he said addressing a press conference.

“One of the demands is that we should contact the police which we have already done. We have written several letters to the police and our officials are in regular touch with the police in search for Najeeb Ahmed. The other demand that was made is that the entire incident should be investigated.

The chief proctorial office is already investigating and if anyone is found guilty we have assured the agitating students that they will be punished as per the university rules. Students also demanded from the administration to make an appeal to Najeeb to return which we already have done,” he added.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma and asked him to submit a report on the whole episode.Meanwhile, Delhi Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on any information on the missing JNU student.Meanwhile, no trace of Najeeb Ahmad was found even on the sixth day after he went missing on October 15.

Ahmad was allegedly assaulted by ABVP activists on October 14 during a mess election campaign at Mahi-Mandvi hostel. From the next day, he was nowhere to be found.According to students, he left the hostel without his wallet, mobile and even his footwear.