Serena Williams beats Belinda Bencic in the Australian Open

Melbourne , Jan 17:It was a somewhat laboured performance by Serena Williams, but in many ways this was expected. The Australian Open is always a tough one for players as the heat coupled with the beginning of Open season never makes for an easy competition. Bencic looked strong in stages but she was let down by her second serve and her inability to make Williams move a little more.

She beats Bencic 6-4, 6-3 at Melbourne Park.

Having said all that, we’re talking about one of the greatest (if not the greatest) player in the history of the game so no matter what, Bencic knew she had to be on her A game.

Unfortunately for her, she wasn’t, and Williams took control. Thanks for tuning in and until next time.