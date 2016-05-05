IS seizes full control of gas field in Syria

Damascus, May 5: The Islamic State (IS) on Thursday seized full control of al-Shaer gas field, located east of the central Syrian province of Homs, after three days of fighting against government forces.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), at least 35 regime troops and 16 IS jihadists were killed during the clashes, Efe news reported.

Despite the radicals’ seizure of the gas field, clashes between the two sides are continuing in the vicinity of the field, of which soldiers are trying to regain control.

The clashes coincided with airstrikes, launched by warplanes and helicopters.

Al-Shaer has been targeted several times by IS jihadis as it was held by them in July and November 2014, but both times government forces managed to expel them.