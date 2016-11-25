‘Selective Leakages’: Congress accuses government for the secret disclosure of demonetisation announcement

New Delhi, Nov 25: Responding to a statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he referred to a nexus between opposition and black money, the Congress Party on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government of selectively leaking to benefit their known and close associates.

“We also welcome the steps taken by the present regime against black money, but they have conducted selective leakages and helped their own people in hiding black money,” said Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

“He (PM Modi) stated that opposition is supporting black money. This is completely false. We are against the hoarders of black money and have taken steps in the past regarding it,” he added.

Speaking on the same issue Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Centre, and alleged that the BJP has used the opportunity to park their black money by “having land deals in Bihar”.

“In the name of demonetisation, there is a nexus between BJP and black money, which is unravelling slowly.

Just before the demonetisation move, West Bengal branch of BJP had exchanged Rs. 3 crore, which has been witnessed by the entire country. At the one end, the common men are suffering as they have to stand in lines; while on other end, they are flashing the new currency on social media,” he said.

“BJP bought lands using that stashed money and used cash and cheques for transactions. They carried out eight transactions for dispensing Rs. 3.41 crore for buying lands in Lakhisarai, Madhepura, Katihar, Araval and Kishanganj,” he alleged.

Surjewala urged the BJP to make all accounts open for the public scrutiny, and challenged the Prime Minister for showing the facts. (ANI)