Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s ‘secret meeting’

Los Angeles, Jan 17 : Singers Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift still share a good relationship despite not having seen each other for months. They even had a “secret meeting” at the latters house earlier this week.

“It was the first time the two have seen each other in months and they had a lot of catching up to do,” a source told hollywoodlife.com.

“They talked about everything. Selena was driven over to Taylor’s late night where they stayed in for several hours just the two of them. They chatted about boyfriends, exes, love and of course music,” the source said.

While Gomez’s new romance with singer The Weeknd has got a lot of attention, she and Swift even talked about that during their chat.

“Yes, Selena and Taylor talked about The Weeknd. They talked about a lot of guys, including current crushes and old flames,” the source added.

Gomez and Swift have not been seen together in public for a long time. This led to speculation that the two had a feud.

