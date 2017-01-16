Selena Gomez not worried about upsetting Bella Hadid being upset over Abel

Los Angeles, Jan 16:Singer Selena Gomez is not worried about upsetting model Bella Hadid with her relationship with singer The Weeknd.

The “Heart wants what it wants” hitmaker was seen kissing The Weeknd earlier this week, which made Hadid unfollow her on Instagram, reports usmagazine.com.

“Selena was always the girl who stayed away from a lot of the Taylor Swift crew, except for Taylor. She preferred to be one-on-one with Taylor and didn’t like being a part of the whole squad thing,” a source said.

Another source said: “Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella. She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances.

“She is friendly with them, but not friends with them … Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other, so Selena definitely doesn’t have any stipulations about hooking up with or dating Bella’s ex.”

Despite the couple’s split two months ago, the 20-year-old model still has feelings for her former boyfriend.

“She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him. They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena.

“She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena. It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection,” a source said.

–IANS

ks/rb