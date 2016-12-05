Selena Gomez shops in PJ’s and still looks a million bucks

December 5, 2016 | By :

Los Angeles, Dec 5: Singer Selena Gomez was recently spotted in pyjamas while shopping in Santa Monica.

The singer stepped out on Friday night in Santa Monica to indulge in dinner and a little shopping, where she was seen sporting a pair of $420 silky printed pyjamas, a sheer black duster and sky-high pumps, reports eonline.com.

She pulled her brunette hair into a low ponytail and swept a deep red lipstick across her pout.

A source said that the 24-year-old grabbed a bite to eat at a Mexican restaurant with a friend before hitting the stores at the Third Street Promenade and finally heading to a recording studio.

–IANS

nn/

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Kerala government to install Electronic Point of Sale (E-Pos) in all ration shops
CBSE has told schools to shut down their shops to sell uniforms, textbooks or other stationary items within premises
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s ‘secret meeting’
Selena Gomez not worried about upsetting Bella Hadid being upset over Abel
Abel ‘The Weeknd’ and Selena Gomez cozy up to each other in Santa Monica
Priyanka Chopra and Selena Gomez to pair up and star in Pantene shampoo ad
Top