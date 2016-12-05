Selena Gomez shops in PJ’s and still looks a million bucks

Los Angeles, Dec 5: Singer Selena Gomez was recently spotted in pyjamas while shopping in Santa Monica.

The singer stepped out on Friday night in Santa Monica to indulge in dinner and a little shopping, where she was seen sporting a pair of $420 silky printed pyjamas, a sheer black duster and sky-high pumps, reports eonline.com.

She pulled her brunette hair into a low ponytail and swept a deep red lipstick across her pout.

A source said that the 24-year-old grabbed a bite to eat at a Mexican restaurant with a friend before hitting the stores at the Third Street Promenade and finally heading to a recording studio.

–IANS

nn/