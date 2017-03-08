Self cooling AC jacket launched in Bihar by Union Minister Giriraj Singh

PATNA: It keeps you cool anytime, anywhere. That is not just a catchy boast, said Union Minister Giriraj Singh today, launching what has been dubbed the “AC jacket” in Bihar.

Mr Singh, the minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, unveiled the special jacket at his constituency Khanwa in Nawada. “It is a blend of cotton from Khanwa and technology,” the minister said to reporters.

The self-cooling linen jacket offers its wearer two options – the red button for heat and the green button to dial it down. The difference could be 20 degrees, say those involved in developing and designing the jackets.

Reports suggest the jacket is fitted with cold and hot air fans, which are battery operated. An MIT graduate reportedly helped devise this “climate gear” technology.

Mr Singh, who launched “solar charkhas (spinning wheels)” just months ago in the same region, says the jacket will be a boon for soldiers at the frontlines. Imagine its benefits in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield where temperatures can drop to 50 degrees below zero.

The “AC jacket” will debut in the market soon, said the minister.