Self-proclaimed critic KRK apologises to Mohanlal for calling him 'chhota bheem'.

Mumbai, April 24: In an interesting turn of events, Kamaal Rashid Khan who always steals the spotlight by taking on popular celebrities on Twitter has actually been insulted badly after labelling Mohanlal as ‘ Chhota Bheem‘.

The self-proclaimed critic KRK took to his Twitter and apologised to the superstar after Mohanlal’s fans started trolling him on the microblogging site and flooded his social media account with abuses.

In the apology posted, he wrote, “Sir @Mohanlal sorry to call you #ChotaBheem Coz I didn’t know much about you. But now I know that you are a super star of Malayalam films.”

The apology comes after KRK slammed the 56-year-old-actor after he announced that he will play the role of the mighty ‘Bheem’ in a Rs. 1,000 crore-budget film based on Mahabharata.
In a series of tweets, he said that Mohanlal’s physique was not qualified to play the role of Bheem because his physique was not big enough.

As soon as he posted the tweet, Mohanlal‘s fans went berserk and forced the ‘ Deshdrohi‘ actor to apologise.This is not the first time Kamaal R Khan has made fun of a celebrity with his tweets. Many Bollywood celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Lisa Haydon and Parineeti Chopra have also dealt with his offensive tweets. (ANI)
