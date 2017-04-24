Self-proclaimed critic KRK apologises to Mohanlal for calling him 'chhota bheem'.

Mumbai, April 24: In an interesting turn of events, Kamaal Rashid Khan who always steals the spotlight by taking on popular celebrities on Twitter has actually been insulted badly after labelling Mohanlal as ‘ Chhota Bheem‘.

The self-proclaimed critic KRK took to his Twitter and apologised to the superstar after Mohanlal’s fans started trolling him on the microblogging site and flooded his social media account with abuses.

In the apology posted, he wrote, “Sir @Mohanlal sorry to call you #ChotaBheem Coz I didn’t know much about you. But now I know that you are a super star of Malayalam films.”

Sir @Mohanlal sorry to call you #ChotaBheem Coz I didn’t know much about you. But now I know that you are a super star of Malayalam films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 23, 2017

The apology comes after KRK slammed the 56-year-old-actor after he announced that he will play the role of the mighty ‘Bheem’ in a Rs. 1,000 crore-budget film based on Mahabharata.

In a series of tweets, he said that Mohanlal’s physique was not qualified to play the role of Bheem because his physique was not big enough.

Sir @Mohanlal you look like Chota Bheem so then how will u play role of Bheem in Mahabharata? Why do you want to waste money of B R shetty? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 18, 2017

People pls see this Chota Bheem. It will be a biggest insult of Bheem if this joker plays role of greatest Bheem. pic.twitter.com/9MhsEXMVq2 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

U idiot fans of @Mohanlal Aka Laalten Aka Chota Bheem, he has 1.7million follower n I have 3.7million. Calculate to know who is bigger star. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017

So if I called you Chota Bheem what you are really, then why are ur fans abusing me since morning? It’s not fair sir https://t.co/Q4OEFo2mqI — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 19, 2017