Senegal’s pink lake of white gold a natural tourist destination

Senegal,Sept10:Lake Retba, a striking pink lake in the northwest of Senegal, is famous for its high salinity and the pink algae flourishing in its waters. The popular tourist destination has now become a major salt producing factory, as locals toil to extract salt from the lake to sell on the international market.

These scenes reveal a sharp contrast between the beautiful natural surroundings of the lake, and the hardship endured by the workers tasked with mining this white gold.

Pink lakes tend to have a striking colour due to the presence of algae that produces carotenoids, such as Dunaliella Salina, a type of halophile green micro-algae especially found in sea salt fields.

Once the lake water reaches a salinity level greater than that of sea water, the temperature is high enough and adequate light conditions are provided, the alga begins to accumulate the red pigment beta carotene.

n Senegal, Lake Retba, in the Cap Vert peninsula of the country, has such a high concentration of salt – 40 per cent – that is harvested by local people.

The lake is dotted with salt collectors working up to seven hours a day, using long shovels to pile boats high with the mineral.

To protect their skin from the water they rub their skin with Shea butter.