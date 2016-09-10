Senegal’s pink lake of white gold a natural tourist destination

Senegal,Sept10:Lake Retba, a striking pink lake in the northwest of Senegal, is famous for its high salinity and the pink algae flourishing in its waters. The popular tourist destination has now become a major salt producing factory, as locals toil to extract salt from the lake to sell on the international market.

These scenes reveal a sharp contrast between the beautiful natural surroundings of the lake, and the hardship endured by the workers tasked with mining this white gold.

Lake Retba, in the Cap Vert peninsula of Senegal, has a high concentration of salt which is harvested by local people. The lake is also a tourist attraction

Pink lakes tend to have a striking colour due to the presence of algae that produces carotenoids, such as Dunaliella Salina, a type of halophile green micro-algae especially found in sea salt fields.

Once the lake water reaches a salinity level greater than that of sea water, the temperature is high enough and adequate light conditions are provided, the alga begins to accumulate the red pigment beta carotene.

The lake is dotted with salt collectors working up to seven hours a day, using long shovels to pile boats high with the mineral.

To protect their skin from the water they rub their skin with Shea butter.

