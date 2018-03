Senior AIADMK member C Ponnaiyan joins Panneerselvam camp

Chennai, Feb 11: In a big set back to Sasikala, senior AIADMK founding member C Ponnaiyan joins Panneerselvam camp on Saturday.

K Pandiarajan, Tamil Nadu education minister, who on Saturday joined the O Panneerselvam camp makes loaded statements.

He tells ANI, “Drama is coming to a close soon. I’m at least in touch with 20 of them (MLAs) so I don’t think phones are switched off.”

“Our number will be more than what it is today & it will land at 135.”

#TamilNadu: VK Sasikala chaired a meeting with party MLAs on the next set of actions to be taken, at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur. pic.twitter.com/UsS5aQ9kts — ANI (@ANI_news) February 11, 2017

#WATCH: Sasikala surrounded by supporters at Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur where MLAs are present,slogans raised in her support #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/bSWb66ZaJl

— ANI (@ANI_news) February 11, 2017