Senior Citizen Mobility Program By Ola Cabs: Offer 50 percent discounts in Pune

New Delhi , Jan 25 : Taxi aggregator Ola has announced a first-of-its-kind initiative for Senior Citizens in Pune, to make mobility more accessible and affordable for them.

Under the newly launched program, if the senior citizens register for Ola’s Senior Mobility program, then they can enjoy a discount of 50 percent on first 10 Ola cab rides every month.

This offer has been extended to Ola Autos as well, as part of which, registered senior citizens can avail a discount of flat 20 percent on all Ola Auto rides.

Alongside this program, Ola has partnered with the Association of Senior Citizens Organizations Pune (ASCOP) that shelters over 50 local senior citizens’ clubs. This partnership will help Ola pass on the benefits of the program to hundreds of thousands of senior citizens who are actively involved in various community services.

To avail discounts, Individuals above 60 years of age, are required to register here. Once verified and confirmed (within 72 hours), Senior Citizens can start taking Ola rides at just half the price.

“Senior Citizens are one of the most valuable assets of the nation, and a source of great inspiration to our youth. Ola’s Senior Mobility Program is our way of showing gratitude to these Individuals, for whom age is just a number. With this program, we’re enabling these active Individuals to enjoy complete freedom of mobility without any dependence on anyone,” said Business Head Pune Ola, Kiran Brahma.

“It’s heartening to see Ola come forward and extend its support in both promoting our ‘No Self Driving’ campaign and offer rides at half the fare, to our members. These discounts will go a long way in benefitting financially unstable Senior Citizens and offer a safe, convenient and affordable way to travel for all,” said Joint Secretary – ASCOP, Dilip Pawar.

Through the initiative Ola endeavors to get a step closer in on-boarding senior citizens towards PM’s vision of Digital India.

The company has received thousands of applications till date, and is confident of including tens of thousands more over the course of next week.

While the offer is currently valid in Pune, the company might take this to other parts of the country, over the next few months.

Senior citizens need to sign up for this program by filling up an online registration form along with submission of identity and age proof. The last date to register for this program is 31st January 2017.

(ANI)