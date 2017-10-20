Senior citizen subjugated for entering village head’s house without knocking: Do authorities still encourage feudalism in India?

Nalanda/ Bihar, October 20: Wondering if feudalism hasn’t wiped off from the Indian society! For entering the village sarpanch’s (head) house without knocking, a 54-year-old man was allegedly made to spit and then lick his saliva off the ground.

The subjugation has been reported from Nalanda, the home district of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The victim, Mahesh Thakur, had been severely beaten up with slippers by women. There is a video clip of two women beating up the man, proving the unfortunate incident.

Thakur’s purpose for stepping into sarpanch Surendra Yadav’s house on Wednesday night had been reported with one or the other reason by several media. Some claim that he went there for tobacco and some others assert that Thakur had gone to avail a government scheme.

Man made to spit on the ground and lick his saliva for entering the sarpanch’s home without knocking in Nalanda, Bihar #EndTheKhap pic.twitter.com/ULHFw9ULBj — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 20, 2017

Thakur is a barber and runs a saloon in Ajaipur village of Noorsarai block in Nalanda.

Nalanda District Magistrate Thiyagarajan said, “On the act of Thakur, a panchayat was called today (Thursday) afternoon by Dharmendra Yadav where the victim was beaten with slippers by several women.” He added that a police investigation had been ordered with report submission in two days.

Bihar cabinet minister Nand Kishore Yadav condemned the incident and assured that the culprits would be booked within no time. “I totally condemn this act and such incidents will not be tolerated in the state,” said Yadav, “we will take strict action against the culprits,” Yadav added that the people of the state should trust BJP and its members. He assured, “we will see to it that incidents like these never happen again.”