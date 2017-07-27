Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh dubs JD (U) bid to form Govt. with BJP as ‘shameful’

New Delhi, July 27: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday dubbed the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] bid to form a government with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as shameful. The veteran Congress leader also asserted that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) being the single largest party in Bihar should have been invited to form the government in Bihar.

Congress general secretary further added that BJP neither in past and nor in present believed in democracy.

Singh took to Twitter and wrote earlier, the Congress leader aimed potshots at JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar and dubbed his resignation and collaboration with the BJP as “disappointing”.

He further questioned Kumar that was he not aware of Lalu and his family before he agreed to be a part of grand alliance. “Nitish’s step is disappointing. Was he not aware of Lalu ji and his family,” tweeted Singh.

“Nitish ji should know that Bihar chose the ‘maha gatbandhan’ against the BJP/Modi government; he should come back and be the part of grand alliance,” he added. Bihar is witnessing upheaval soon after Nitish Kumar’s resignation came in yesterday evening.

Kumar and BJP leader Sushil Modi will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on today at 10 a.m. This will be the sixth time, when Nitish will take the oath as the Bihar Chief Minister. (ANI)