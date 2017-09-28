Senior Congress leader Makhan Lal Fotedar (85) passes away in Delhi

Gurugram/New Delhi, September 28: The Senior Congress leader Makhan Lal Fotedar passed away on Thursday. According to reliable sources, Makhan Lal Fotedar was a political advisor to Indira Gandhi and was also known as a Gandhi family loyalist. Makhan Lal Fotedar was once a former Cabinet minister and was once called the Chanakya of Congress party.

Makhan Lal Fotedar was sick from sometime and was shifted to Medicity Medanta Hospital from his residence in Sushant Lok area after he complained of uneasiness. According to sources, Makhan Lal Fotedar died in the hospital. The Congress President Sonia Gandhi offered condolences to him.

Sonia Gandhi said that “Makhan Lal Fotedar was one of the guiding lights for the Congress and has left behind a void which can never be filled.” She further mentioned that in the long and active political career spanning over five decades Makhan Lal Fotedar tirelessly fought for the rights of the people and served them with the utmost integrity.

Makhan Lal Fotedar was born in a middle-class Kashmiri Brahmin family at Mattan at Anantnag in the Kashmir Valley and initiated into politics by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the 1950s. Makhan Lal Fotedar served as the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s political secretary from 1980 to 1984 until her assassination. He was also one of the two signatories to Indira Gandhi’s will and advised her on major issues. Makhan Lal Fotedar was a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee which is the the party’s highest decision-making body.