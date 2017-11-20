Senior Congress leader Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi passes away at 72

New Delhi, November 20: Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi , the Senior congress leader and former union minister was in coma from 2008, passed away today afternoon at a private hospital in New Delhi.

According to sources, Apollo Hospital said in a statement that Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi died at 12:10 p.m today afternoon. He was critically ill for the past one month and unfortunately succumbed to his illness.

Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi was Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and got a massive stroke in 2008 that left him paralyzed and was unable to speak. Giving blood supply to a part of his rain was cut off as it could have caused irreversible damage.

We will miss Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi ji. A brilliant political mind and a good human being. Bengal and the Congress party have lost a tall leader. Our thoughts are with Deepa ji today. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 20, 2017

The body systems were functional and breathing was through a tracheostomy tube attached to the neck and was fed through a Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy tube in stomach. All the functions like breathing, blood pressure, sleep-awake cycle were stable but Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi was not conscious of the surroundings.

Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi is survived by his wife Deepa Dasmunsi and son Priyadeep Dasmuni. Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi represented Raiganj, the Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal before succeeded by his wife Deepa. Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi was aged 72 years, who started his political career with the Indian Youth Congress before entering the Parliament in 1971.

Saddened by the passing of Shri Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi who we fondly remember as “Dada” and who inspired me to join the @INCIndia in 1972 as a Student!! My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace!! pic.twitter.com/6KtYcQCwYp — Gurudas Kamat (@KamatGurudas) November 20, 2017

Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi was the Union Minister in 1985. He was also the President of All India Football Federation for close to 20 years. The name of Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi was included in the 90-member campaign committee for the West Bengal assembly elections in 2016.