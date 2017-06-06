Senior journalist with a city newspaper died after being rammed by a speeding motorbike in Delhi

NEW DELHI,June6: A senior journalist with a city newspaper died after being rammed by a speeding motorbike while he was crossing the road at a market near Govindpuri on Sunday evening. The biker, an 18-year-old, was caught from the spot by a policeman and a few locals before he could flee. He didn’t have a driving licence.

After buying fish from the market in south Delhi, Raj Kumar Ray (45) was crossing the main road to go to a fruit vendor when the bike hit him around 5.21pm.

Locals said that though the road was crowded, Dalip, a resident of a JJ camp at Kangra Mohalla in Tughlaqabad, was driving at a high speed. As Ray, who recently joined Hindustan Times, was thrown a few feet away, his head hit the road. “He immediately fell unconscious and blood started oozing out of his ear. He was taken to a nearby hospital but the doctors referred him to AIIMS,” said a Jasmeet Singh, a shopkeeper. Ray died on the way to AIIMS.

Although Dalip, who has studied till Class X, tried to escape, a police constable chased him on his bike and nabbed him along with a few locals. Dalip, who had borrowed the motorbike from his brother, was warned by locals for rash driving earlier as well. He was returning home after meeting friends.

Dalip has been booked for reckless and dangerous driving and causing death due to negligence, said DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya. The police would also book his brother for allowing an unauthorised person to drive.

Ray, originally from Kolkata, used to stay in Faridabad with his wife Debjani, a school teacher, and six-year-old son Arinjay. He was returning home after dropping his mother at New Delhi station for her journey to Kolkata. His father died in 2015.

Ray, who had also worked with Bloomberg TV, Financial Express, Business Standard, Reuters and Press Trust of India, completed his masters in economics from Calcutta University in 1996.

Ray’s body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy and he will be cremated on Tuesday. A preliminary inquiry suggests that he sustained an internal haemorrhage as his head hit the road.

The police said a family member took his car from the spot on Monday morning using a spare key.