Senior journalist KJ Singh, mother found dead at their Mohali residence, fourth incident of journalist attack in one month

Mohali/Chandigarh, September 23: The senior journalist KJ Singh and 92 year old mother were found murdered at the residence in Phase 3 B 2, Mohali in Chandigarh. According to reliable sources, the investigation of the case is going on. According to official sources, the identity card and television of KJ Singh were found to be missing at the residence. KJ Singh was news editor of the Indian Express.

The former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal called it as dreadful murder and asked the authorities to arrest the culprits whoever is responsible for this murder. Nowadays, attacks on the journalists are increasing and they are being murdered. The Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru and after that Shantanu Bhaumik, a journalist in Tripura was also murdered. And now, this case of the senior journalist KJ Singh and even his 92-year-old mother was murdered t their residence in Mumbai.

