Senior journalist Sajeev Gopalan, beaten up by two police officers, reveals reason behind the incident

Thiruvananthapuram/ Kerala, September 26: Journalist Sajeev Gopalan, who was beaten up by two police officers at his residence on Sunday night, revealed the reason on Tuesday.

Gopalan claimed, “they (police officers) were taking revenge for a story I have done exposing their fault.”

Latest in the series of attack on media persons across the country, Gopalan – journalist of a regional Malayalam daily (Kerala Kaumudi) – was manhandled by the police at Varkala in Trivandrum district of Kerala.

Media fraternity have triggered protests following the assault on Gopalan. Currently injured Gopalan is hospitalised in Varkala.

Gopalan’s family members mentioned about the recently published news by Gopalan on the abduction of a girl and the alleged involvement of some police officials in protecting the accused.

The incident occurred when Gopalan was standing in front of his house waiting for his friends who had come for dinner.