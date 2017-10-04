Senior journalist Wali Rizvi was found dead in Karachi

KARACHI,Oct4: A senior journalist was found dead in his apartment late on Monday night and police believed he died of heart failure.

Wali Rizvi was found dead inside his flat in Faryal Paradise in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, said Sharea Faisal SHO Ali Hasan.

He said Mr Rizvi was living alone in the flat. His body was spotted by the watchman who informed the apartmentâs union. The police reached the spot after receiving the information from some union representative.

The SHO said he believed Mr Rizvi died of cardiac arrest.