Senior official in Chhattisgarh’s horticulture department at Korba booked for allegedly molesting a woman subordinate

Korba,May11: A senior official in Chhattisgarh’s horticulture department has been booked for allegedly molesting a woman subordinate in Korba district, police said on Thursday.

On May 8, the 27-year-old woman employee was on duty in the horticulture department’s office in Korba when an assistant director posted there allegedly made some “obscene gestures and inappropriate comments” at her, the station head officer of Balco Nagar Police Station, Yadumani Sidar, said.

The victim informed her parents about it following which they lodged a police complaint on May 9, he said.

A case was subsequently registered against the official under IPC section 354, pertaining to assault or criminal force on a woman with an intent to outrage her

modesty, the SHO said.

The official has not yet been arrested, Sidar said.

An investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly, he said.