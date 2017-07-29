Hyderabad,July29: Senior TRS leader from Nalgonda district Dubbaka Satish Reddy was killed in an accident on the Vijayawada Hyderabad highway early on Friday. Police said the mishap occurred when Satish’s car rammed into a lorry parked by the roadside in Narketpally. He was alone when the incident occurred. Satish is the brother of Nalgonda TRS incharge Narsimha Reddy.

Satish Reddy, 45, hailing from Chityala, had gone to Vizag a couple of days ago on business.

The lorry which had ran out of fuel was parked by the roadside on the flyover in Narketpally on NH 65. As Satish Reddy was driving through the flyover he did not see the lorry due to lights from oncoming vehicles. He swerved to the left and hit the lorry.

Satish suffered serious injuries on the head and chest and died on the spot. His body was found crushed in the car. The car’s air balloons opened, but could not save him.

An accidental death was registered and the body was handed over to his family after autopsy. Nakirekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, senior Congress leader Komati-reddy and other leaders paid homage to Saitsh.

Satish Reddy is survived by wife Mamatha. Their daughter Harika is studying in Class VIII.