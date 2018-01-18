Sensex closes at 35,324.77 after morning record high

Mumbai, Jan 18: Sensex on Thursday ended at a fresh record closing high, up by 242.95 points at 35,324.77, while the Nifty gained 34.80 points at 10,823.30.

The street breadth was volatile at closing, with about three shares declining for every share rising on the BSE.

ITC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, UPL Ltd. rallied in green, giving momentum to the markets.

Bharti Infratel, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Hindalco, and UltraTech Cement were down by about two to three percent.

Earlier in the morning trade, Sensex rallied nearly 400 points to hit a record high of 35,476.

Nifty rose to a record high of 10,887.

Further, more than 100 stocks hit a fresh 52-weeks high, including Pfizer, HDFC Bank, MindTree, Axis Bank, Vakrangee, Dabur, ICICI Bank, Gruh Finance, Adani Enterprises, HUL, and L&T. (ANI)