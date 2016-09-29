Sensex falls over 500 points, as Indian Army announces surgical strikes against terrorists across Line of Control

New Delhi, September 29: After the Indian Army announces surgical strikes against terrorists across Line of Control, Sensex falls over 500 points and nifty by 170 points.

“India cannot allow terrorists to operate across the LoC (Line of Control) and strike with impunity,” Director General Military Operations Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh told a hurriedly called press briefing here, soon after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

“The strikes were carried out based on specific and credible information,” he said.

All the 19 sub-indices of the BSE were trading in the red. Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in realty, power, industrials and healthcare sectors.