Sensex makes record high, Nifty hits 10,900

Mumbai/Maharashtra, Jan 19: The market on Friday ended at a fresh record closing high of 250.63 points, with the Sensex trading at 35,510.92, while the Nifty gained 72.80 points to 10,889.80.

The Nifty Bank index continued to support the market, rising 150 points.

The growth was driven by PNB, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank, TCS, rallied in green, giving momentum to the markets.

Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cements, Sun Pharma were down about two percent.

Earlier in the day, Nifty hit Rs. 10,900 for the first time.

Private sector lender HDFC Bank reported profit growth of 20.1 percent for the quarter ended December 2017, with a slight increase in asset quality and strong loan growth.

Profit for the quarter stood at Rs. 4,642.60 crores, up from Rs. 3,865.33 crore in year-ago.

Similarly, ITC reported 17 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs. 3,090 crore.

The company reported a net profit of Rs. 2,646.7 core in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, the company said in a statement. (ANI)