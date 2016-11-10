Sensex recovers a day after 1.75 lakh crore loss

Mumbai, Nov 10: Markets open, Sensex up 303 points, currently at 27,556. Nifty currently at 8,536.45.

Yesterday, stock market investors became poorer by Rs 1.75 lakh crore on Wednesday amid sharp sell-off in key indices after Donald Trump’s victory in the US election and the government’s decision to withdraw high-value currency notes.

The overall investor wealth measured in terms of valuation of all listed stocks on BSE fell Rs 1,75,192 crore to Rs 1,09,68,808 crore at the end of trade.

During the morning session, the total investor wealth was down by nearly Rs 6 lakh crore.

Market sentiment took a hit also on the government’s sudden action to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes in order to curb black money.

After plunging about 1,689 points in early trade, the benchmark Sensex recovered most of the lost ground on buying at lower levels and ended with a loss of 338.61 points at 27,252.53.

From the 30-Sensex basket, 20 ended in the red led by TCS, while nine managed to stay in the positive zone. NTPC remained unchanged.