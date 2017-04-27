Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi arrested from her residence in Soura in Kashmir

Srinagar, April27:Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi was arrested in Srinagar late on Wednesday night.

A heavy contingent of police, along with the SHO, arrested Andrabi from her residence in Soura at 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

Andrabi is the founder of a separatist organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) and a member of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The DeM is known issuing diktats in Kashmir on things Andrabi and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed consider un-Islamic.

Andrabi is married to Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, a Hizbul Mujahideen leader who is currently in jail. According to reports, a few captured militants have confessed that videos of her speeches are shown at terror training camps across the Line of Control.

In 2015, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested Andrabi from her residence in Soura in connection with two cases registered against her — for waving Pakistani flag and for addressing a rally by Hafiz Saeed via phone in Pakistan.

The separatist leader’s arrest comes shortly before militants stormed into an army camp in Kashmir’s Kupwara district and killed three soldiers. An officer was among the three army men who were killed in the attack, apart from the two militants.

This the second major attack on Indian forces in a week. Twenty five CRPF personnel were killed in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday.