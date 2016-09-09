Separatist leader Geelani’s press conference foiled

Srinagar, Sep 09 : Police on Friday foiled a press conference called by Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Geelani at his residence by sealing off Hyderpora locality and forcing journalists to leave from the area.

The journalists who had managed to reach near Geelani’s residence in Hyderpora were forced to board their conveyances and escorted out of the area by policemen.

Geelani had called an ‘important’ press conference today at 11 am at his residence where he remains under house arrest.

Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength in the area to restrict the movement of pedestrians and motorists.