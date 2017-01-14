Separatist leader Umar Daud Khattak fears Pak army will use nuke weapons against Pashtuns

New Delhi, Jan 14: A separatist Pashtun leader, Umar Daud Khattak has warned that the Pakistan Army may soon use nuclear weapons to exterminate members of his community.

“Pakistan Army use heavy weapons against us. Pakistan had earlier used Pashtun people against the USSR and the Afghan Government, and it still wants to use them as terrorists, but we are not letting them to do so. This is why Pakistan is bombing us,” Khattak claimed.

“We are building a Pashtunistan Liberation Army and will launch an armed struggle against Pakistan. We will seek the support of the international community. Terrorism is threat, so, the world must support us, because the independence of Pashtuns will put an end to terror in this region,” Khattak said.

He further alleged that at least 50 terror camps exist in Khyber Pahkhtunkwa, run by the Pakistan Army and the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) and added that the latter also recruits members from madarsaas, run by the fundamentalist Jamaat-e-islami and Jamiyat-ulema-e-Islam.

“They use these recruits against India and Afghanistan and some are also routed to Syria and other Middle East countries ” Khattak added.

He also urged the international community to intervene as the Pakistan Army has turned a blind eye to the problems of the Pashtun community.

The Pashtuns are Pakistan’s third largest ethnic group and they have previously suffered at the hands of the Pakistani Taliban for seven continuous years.

(ANI)