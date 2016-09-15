Separatist-sponsored strike and restrictions disrupts normal life, death toll rises to 86 in Kashmir

Srinagar, September 15: Separatist-sponsored strike and restrictions imposed by authorities ensured disruption in normal life in Kashmir valley for the 69th day on Thursday even as one more youth injured in clashes last week succumbed, raising the toll during the ongoing unrest to 86, including three policemen, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The separatists, who have been spearheading the agitation, have called for strike till Friday. They have been regularly issuing calenders of protests ever since Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter on July 8.

Authorities have also imposed restrictions on movement and assembly of people in all parts of the Valley, except the Civil Lines area of Srinagar city, a police official said.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the Valley even as aerial surveillance using drones and helicopters continued, the official said.

 Meanwhile, one Rasiq Ahmed, who was injured during clashes between protesters and security forces on September 5in Qazigund area, succumbed to his injuries this morning at a hospital in Srinagar, a police official said.
