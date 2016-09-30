Separatists March  Today : Authorities have imposed Curfew like restrictions in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 30: Authorities have imposed curfew like restrictions in Srinagar to foil the march by separatists today towards the city’s centre in Lal chowk.

The police and CRPF jawans have been deployed at vital places to stop protests .

Meanwhile shutdown continues for 84th day which has crippled the life of local residents.

The Valley is also on high alert after India carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday night.

Villages on the bordering areas are being evacuated and locals are being moved to safer locations.

Meanwhile the death toll of Army personnel in the deadly Uri terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 19 today, as another solider succumbed to his injuries.