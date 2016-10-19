September 2016, one of the hottest months on record compared to 2014

October 19, 2016

NewYork,Oct19Last month was the warmest September in 136 years of record-keeping, meaning 11 of the past 12 consecutive months dating back to October last year have set new monthly high-temperature records, NASA said.

According to a monthly analysis of global temperatures by scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies in the US, September 2016’s temperature was a razor-thin 0.004 degrees Celsius warmer than the previous warmest September in 2014.

The margin is so narrow those two months are in a statistical tie. Last month was 0.91 degrees Celsius warmer than the mean September temperature from 1951-1980.

The record-warm September means 11 of the past 12 consecutive months dating back to Oct. 2015 have set new monthly high-temperature records

