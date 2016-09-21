Serena admits to being ‘tired’ of health issues causing losses, wants to concentrate on health to play better

Johannesburg, September 21: World number two Serena Williams, who has been hit by injuries in recent times, has revealed she is now focusing on attaining full fitness before she even thinks of making a return to the tennis court.

Despite being hit by shoulder and knee problems, Serena had managed to win two titles this season, including Wimbledon.

The American tennis star also reached the final of the Australian Open and the French Open, before suffering defeats at the hands of Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza respectively.

Meanwhile, she appeared to be struggling with a knee injury during her shocking semi-final loss to Czech star Karolina Pliskova at the US Open.

The defeat at the fourth and final major of the season also saw her being dethrone as the top-ranked women’s player, which is now occupied by Kerber.

Reflecting on the same, Serena admitted she is tired of playing tournaments unhealthy and, therefore, she is now looking forward to become fully fit in order to play her best tennis.

“I’m tired of playing tournaments unhealthy and taking losses that I would never lose. I definitely want to make sure I’m healthy and playing at my best or at least 80 per cent healthy or 70 per cent healthy – that way I can be able to play at a higher level,” the 34-year-old was quoted as saying by Sport24.

Serena is slated to play in three more tournaments namely the Wuhan Open, the China Open in Beijing and the WTA Finals in Singapore before the tennis season concludes.