Serena Williams dazzles in blue on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition

New York, Feb 16:Serena Williams has always looked great on a tennis court as she has picked up trophy after trophy.

Now the 35-year-old star is looking sensational in the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The Florida resident looked smoking hot in bikinis as she posed on a tropical beach.

In her video interview the beauty said, ‘I want people to come away with the fact that it’s okay to be comfortable in your body. I’m not a size two. It’s okay to look good and feel good and I’m strong. It’s okay to look strong and to be sexy and to be a woman and to be unbreakable — all those things.’

She then added: ‘I really want to have that influence for people out there that have my body type. I want them to be like, “I look good too.” That’s what I hope for.’

As for getting comfortable with posting in a swimsuit, Williams said it took some getting used to.

‘I’ve never worn a thong bikini, so for that to be my first shot was like a shot of espresso for me because I had to wake up immediately,’ she said.