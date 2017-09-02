Serena Williams ,gave birth to a baby girl at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Florida

Miami,Sept2:The powerhouse tennis pro ,Serena Williams ,gave birth to a baby girl at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, FL, a source confirmed on Friday. It’s the first child for Serena and her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, who got engaged in December 2016. In a recent interview, Alexis told Jimmy Kimmel that the pair were not planning to find out the baby’s sex until it arrived, though Serena was convinced they were having a girl because “only a woman could be strong enough” to handle winning the Australian Open in utero.

Serena (accidentally) revealed her pregnancy via Snapchat in April. In July, she posed nude for the cover of Vanity Fair, and she threw a star-studded, retro-themed baby shower in early August that brought out celebrity pals Ciara, Kelly Rowland, and Eva Longoria.

On the day Serena’s baby girl was born, she got a sweet Instagram shout-out from pal Beyoncé, who welcomed her own twin babies in June.

Congrats to Serena and Alexis on their growing family!